Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

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Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$28.39 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.20. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$24.12 and a one year high of C$53.57. The firm has a market cap of C$33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of C$2.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange symbol: K and the New York Stock Exchange symbol: KGC.

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