Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on KLA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KLA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KLA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard Wallace sold 72,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $12,378,625.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,506,269. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Atomic Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 97 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. KLA has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $307.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 89.30%. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. KLA's payout ratio is 23.00%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation develops process-control and yield-management technologies used by manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Its systems help customers detect defects, measure features and monitor production processes during the manufacture of increasingly complex electronic devices. The company's offerings include inspection and metrology equipment, software for analyzing manufacturing data, and related services. KLA also serves customers involved in advanced packaging and other electronics manufacturing applications.

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