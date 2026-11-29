Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.12.

Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $150.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $139.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

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Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.04. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.06). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 285.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Kymera Therapeutics

Investors following KYMR have been watching these headlines:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 142,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $24,657,503.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 348,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,290,174.52. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 6,371 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $744,323.93. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,174.82. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 828,561 shares of company stock worth $136,539,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,818 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,706,994 shares of the company's stock worth $414,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,192 shares of the company's stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164,349 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,169,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule medicines that use targeted protein degradation to remove disease-causing proteins from cells. Its research focuses on proteins that have been difficult to address with conventional drug approaches. The company's pipeline includes investigational protein degraders for immune and inflammatory diseases and cancer. These candidates are undergoing research and clinical development; Kymera does not describe them as approved medicines.

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