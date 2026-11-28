Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Leonardo DRS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 14,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $542,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,513.66. This represents a 40.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 68.7% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 51.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.3%

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a U.S. defense technology company that develops and supplies advanced products and integrated systems for military and government customers. Its offerings include electro-optical and infrared sensing, electronic warfare, tactical computing and networking, and force-protection systems. The company also provides naval technologies, including power and propulsion systems, combat systems, and equipment for managing and converting power. Its products and services support operations across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains.

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