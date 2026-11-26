Shares of Liftoff Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFTO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFTO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

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Institutional Trading of Liftoff Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFTO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Liftoff Mobile by 303.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 744,657 shares of the company's stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 560,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liftoff Mobile by 16,336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liftoff Mobile by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,076,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 373,082 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liftoff Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liftoff Mobile by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 120,862 shares in the last quarter.

Liftoff Mobile Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ LFTO opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Liftoff Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.07.

Liftoff Mobile (NASDAQ:LFTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $237.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liftoff Mobile will post 1.10 EPS for the current year.

About Liftoff Mobile

Liftoff Mobile provides marketing and monetization technology for mobile apps. Its platform helps app developers and publishers attract users, promote engagement and generate revenue through in-app advertising. The company's services include user acquisition campaigns, advertising creative tools, audience targeting and optimization, and monetization solutions that connect app publishers with advertisers. Liftoff uses data and machine-learning technology to help clients manage and improve campaign performance across mobile platforms.

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