Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $283.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $257.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.47 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $234.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.17. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 11.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Lincoln Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 14,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.95, for a total transaction of $4,051,903.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,899,031.85. The trade was a 18.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 40.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,561,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $656,165,000 after buying an additional 5,354,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings is a global manufacturer of welding, cutting and automation products and services. Its offerings include welding equipment and consumables, such as electrodes and filler metals, as well as plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems. The company also provides automated welding and fabrication systems, including robotic solutions, and offers training and technical support for customers in industries such as manufacturing, construction, energy and transportation. Founded in 1895 by John C. Lincoln and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric serves customers around the world through operations and sales networks spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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