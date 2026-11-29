Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.19.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUCD

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 76,351 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics is a U.S.-based medical diagnostics company focused on identifying esophageal precancer and cancer. Its primary offering is EsoGuard, a DNA-based test designed to detect cellular changes associated with Barrett's esophagus, a condition that can increase the risk of esophageal cancer. The test is designed to work with EsoCheck, a swallowable balloon device that collects cells from the esophagus for analysis. Together, the products are intended to provide a less invasive approach to evaluating patients for esophageal disease than traditional endoscopic procedures.

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