Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

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Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC - Get Free Report) TSE: MFC last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of C$0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Manulife Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,257,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,251,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,851 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company's stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian financial services company that provides insurance, wealth management and investment management products and services. Its offerings include life and health insurance, retirement and savings solutions, and investment products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Founded in 1887 as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife serves customers in Canada, the United States and markets across Asia. It operates under the Manulife brand in Canada and many international markets, and primarily uses the John Hancock brand in the United States.

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