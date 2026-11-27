McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,054.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,006.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,070.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $977.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.45, for a total value of $98,950.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,445.45. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Francisco Fraga sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,102.96, for a total value of $716,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,868,465.44. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,515 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $8,156,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,896,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $656,566,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $651,462,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $1,079.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $984.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $883.13. McKesson has a 1-year low of $723.68 and a 1-year high of $1,121.50. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $11.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.72 by $0.96. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 202.94% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $110.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson is a healthcare services and information technology company that distributes pharmaceuticals and medical-surgical supplies. Its customers include pharmacies, hospitals, health systems, physician practices and other healthcare providers. The company also provides specialty drug distribution and services, oncology care support, and technology and business solutions intended to help healthcare organizations manage operations and coordinate patient care. Founded in 1833 as a wholesale drug business, McKesson has grown into a major healthcare distributor.

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