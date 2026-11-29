MDA Space Ltd. (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

MDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of MDA Space from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of MDA Space in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MDA Space in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MDA Space in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MDA Space in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

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Institutional Trading of MDA Space

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MDA Space during the 3rd quarter worth $431,069,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MDA Space in the second quarter valued at $135,771,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MDA Space in the third quarter valued at $42,089,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in MDA Space in the second quarter valued at $53,428,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in MDA Space during the third quarter valued at about $38,318,000.

MDA Space Stock Performance

MDA Space stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. MDA Space has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MDA Space (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. MDA Space had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Inc. is a Canadian space technology company that designs and builds systems for use in space and on Earth. Its work spans satellite communications, Earth observation, space exploration and robotics, serving government and commercial customers. The company develops satellite platforms and communications payloads, as well as radar and optical systems used to collect information about the Earth. Its robotics portfolio includes technologies for human spaceflight and satellite servicing; MDA has contributed robotic systems such as Canadarm2 and Dextre to the International Space Station and is developing Canadarm3 for the planned Lunar Gateway.

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