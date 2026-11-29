Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,270. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 10,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,167,936. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 61,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 496,513 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $76,201,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.8% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149,708 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 365,443 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

MDT opened at $95.41 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

More Medtronic News

Here's some of the latest news about MDT:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies used by healthcare providers to treat a range of conditions. Its products include pacemakers and other heart-care devices, surgical instruments and technologies, spinal and neurological therapies, and systems for monitoring and managing chronic diseases. The company traces its origins to 1949, when Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie founded a medical equipment repair business in Minneapolis.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report