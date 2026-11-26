Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms recently commented on MEI. Wall Street Zen lowered Methode Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Methode Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

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Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.31 million. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Methode Electronics's dividend payout ratio is -19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,527 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 54,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 331,276 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 460,865 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics designs and manufactures engineered components and subsystems for automotive, industrial and other markets. Its products include electronic controls, sensors, switches, lighting, power distribution systems and custom electrical assemblies. In the automotive market, the company supplies products used in vehicle interiors and exteriors, including lighting, control interfaces and electronic systems. Its industrial offerings include power products, interface panels, wiring and other electrical solutions for equipment and commercial vehicles.

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