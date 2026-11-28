Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. Zacks Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.51. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Mid Penn Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $60,141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 157,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company's stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Its principal subsidiary, Mid Penn Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The bank offers deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage lending, cash management, and online and mobile banking. It also provides wealth management and trust services. Mid Penn Bank traces its history to 1868 and serves communities across Pennsylvania, with a network of branches concentrated in the state's central and eastern regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid Penn Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid Penn Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report