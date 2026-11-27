Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $277.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,842,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 936,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,694,288 shares of the company's stock worth $87,240,000 after buying an additional 591,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,462,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,689,541 shares of the company's stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,204,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies develops radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions for customers in the medical, nuclear energy, industrial, defense and research markets. Its products and services help organizations measure radiation, protect workers and the public, and support the safe operation of nuclear facilities. The company's offerings include radiation-monitoring systems and instruments, personal dosimetry services, nuclear measurement and control equipment, and technologies used in medical imaging and radiation therapy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report