Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $206.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -214.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 5.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard Schapiro sold 782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.94, for a total value of $159,481.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,222.02. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Barlow sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $1,624,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,044,690.91. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,419 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,267,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,810,000 after buying an additional 135,247 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,480,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. is a managed care company that provides health insurance plans primarily to people covered by government-sponsored programs. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare plans for eligible individuals and dual-eligible members, and health plans sold through government marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act. The company was founded in 1980 by physician C. David Molina in Long Beach, California, initially serving low-income families through community clinics. It later shifted its focus to providing managed health care, with Medicaid becoming a central part of its business.

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