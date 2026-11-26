Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

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Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about MS:

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley declared scheduled dividends across several preferred-stock series. The distributions reinforce its ongoing capital-return commitments but are routine and do not directly change the common-stock outlook. Article: Morgan Stanley preferred dividend declaration

Morgan Stanley declared scheduled dividends across several preferred-stock series. The distributions reinforce its ongoing capital-return commitments but are routine and do not directly change the common-stock outlook. Negative Sentiment: A financial advisory team with about $320 million in assets reportedly left Morgan Stanley for Raymond James. This is a modest wealth-management outflow and may weigh on sentiment, though the report does not indicate a broader trend or significant revenue impact. Article: Raymond James recruits Morgan Stanley team

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22. The stock has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $232.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Judith Miscik sold 2,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $454,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,764,830.15. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,825,883,310. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,581,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,999,507,000 after purchasing an additional 408,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,686,881,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,206,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,342,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,227,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in New York, the firm operates in the United States and international markets. Its Institutional Securities business provides investment banking services, including financial advisory and securities underwriting, as well as sales and trading, financing and research. The Wealth Management business offers financial advice, brokerage and investment services, along with banking and lending products.

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