National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NESR. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

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National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NESR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.57. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $504.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.93 million. Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

Insider Transactions at National Energy Services Reunited

In other news, CEO Sherif Foda sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,084,643 shares in the company, valued at $107,962,505. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mejia Antonio J. Campo sold 63,324 shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $2,244,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 696,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.10. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 351.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies. Its offerings support drilling, well construction and the production and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The company's services include drilling and evaluation work, such as directional drilling and wireline services, as well as production services including well intervention, stimulation and artificial lift. Its work is designed to help customers develop and operate energy resources throughout the life of a well.

Further Reading

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