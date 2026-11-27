Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 12th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 43,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $875,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,498,492. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $182,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 361,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,145.39. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,920 shares of company stock worth $2,868,062. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in nCino by 7,370.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in nCino by 664.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in nCino by 5,250.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in nCino by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $21.59 on Friday. nCino has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About nCino

nCino, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides cloud-based software to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. Its nCino Bank Operating System supports digital banking operations, helping institutions manage processes and customer relationships through a connected platform. The company's products and services include commercial, small-business and consumer lending tools, digital account opening, deposit account management, mortgage technology and solutions for managing customer relationships and loan workflows.

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