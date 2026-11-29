NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NCR Atleos to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

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NCR Atleos Trading Up 0.6%

NCR Atleos stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. NCR Atleos has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 76.97% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Institutional Trading of NCR Atleos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,541 shares of the company's stock worth $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NCR Atleos by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCR Atleos by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NCR Atleos by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 13.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 547,643 shares of the company's stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos provides automated teller machine (ATM) and financial self-service solutions to banks, credit unions, retailers and other businesses. Its offerings include ATM hardware and software, installation, maintenance, cash management and related managed services. The company also operates ATM networks and helps financial institutions manage their self-service channels. Its services are designed to support ATM operations throughout their lifecycle, from deployment and transaction processing to ongoing servicing.

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