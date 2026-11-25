NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered NiCE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of NiCE from $170.00 to $158.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NiCE from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get NiCE alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiCE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in NiCE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 825,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,630,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in NiCE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 368,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NiCE by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,717 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NICE opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. NiCE has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.75 million. NiCE had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiCE will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd. NASDAQ: NICE, formerly known as NICE Systems, is a software company founded in Israel in 1986. It develops cloud-based and artificial intelligence-powered tools for businesses and public-sector organizations. Its products help organizations manage customer service across phone, chat and other digital channels, analyze customer interactions, and support contact-center operations. The company's offerings include NICE CXone for customer experience and contact-center management, as well as NICE Actimize, which provides financial crime, risk and compliance software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiCE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiCE wasn't on the list.

While NiCE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report