Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ECO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 454,165 shares of the company's stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,305 shares of the company's stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter worth $3,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $1,608,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.84 by $2.83. The business had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 60.65% and a return on equity of 86.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $5.25. This represents a $28.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Greece-based shipping company that owns and operates crude oil tankers. Its fleet includes very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax vessels, which transport crude oil between production regions and markets around the world. The company provides seaborne transportation services to energy companies and commodity traders, deploying its vessels through spot-market voyages and charter arrangements. Its ships are designed to meet modern efficiency and environmental standards.

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