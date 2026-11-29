Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Omnicell from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $307.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc. develops medication-management solutions for healthcare providers. Its products and services are designed to help manage medication storage, dispensing, inventory and workflows across healthcare settings. The company offers automated dispensing cabinets for patient-care areas, automation systems for central pharmacies, and software and analytics that support medication management. Its solutions serve hospitals, health systems, pharmacies and other care providers, including long-term and post-acute care organizations.

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