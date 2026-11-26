One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered One Stop Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered One Stop Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

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One Stop Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of 214.11 and a beta of 1.57. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 447.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company's stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: OSS designs and manufactures high-performance computing systems for use in demanding environments. Its products are built to process data close to where it is generated, including in mobile, remote and industrial settings. The company's offerings include rugged servers and GPU-accelerated computing platforms, as well as storage, networking and PCIe expansion systems. These solutions support applications such as artificial intelligence, sensor processing and data-intensive computing.

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