OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised OR Royalties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $47.00 target price on OR Royalties and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded OR Royalties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday.

Get OR Royalties alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 52.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OR Royalties by 16.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company's stock.

OR Royalties Price Performance

OR Royalties stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. OR Royalties has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.76.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. OR Royalties had a net margin of 67.03% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Equities analysts predict that OR Royalties will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0650 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties's payout ratio is 18.38%.

About OR Royalties

OR Royalties Inc. is a precious-metals royalty and streaming company. It provides financing to mining companies in exchange for royalties or rights to purchase a portion of future metal production, giving it exposure to mine output without directly operating the mines. The company's portfolio includes interests in producing, developing and exploration-stage properties, with a focus on gold as well as exposure to other metals. Its assets include royalties linked to Canadian mining operations such as the Canadian Malartic complex and Éléonore.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OR Royalties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OR Royalties wasn't on the list.

While OR Royalties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report