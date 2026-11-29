Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Research raised Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

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Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $242.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.56. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3750 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Shane Hadlock sold 1,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $351,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,944,426. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Foster sold 2,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.26, for a total value of $528,902.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,557,664.34. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,601,843. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software that helps businesses manage payroll, human resources, and workforce operations through a unified platform. Its solutions support the employee life cycle, including recruiting, onboarding, payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor management, talent management, and compliance. The company's platform incorporates automation and artificial intelligence to streamline HR processes and reduce administrative tasks.

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