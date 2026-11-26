Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut PennyMac Financial Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

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PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.29 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $160.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.77 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm's revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. PennyMac Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 313.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company's stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a mortgage banking company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Westlake Village, California. It operates primarily in the U.S. residential mortgage market, originating and acquiring home loans through correspondent, broker-direct and consumer-direct channels. The company also services residential mortgage loans for itself and other investors. Its servicing activities include collecting payments, managing escrow accounts and supporting borrowers throughout the life of their loans.

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