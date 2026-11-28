Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Penumbra from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Penumbra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

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Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,226 shares of the company's stock worth $189,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,459 shares of the company's stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company's stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $322.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $320.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.78. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.71. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $284.95 and a 12-month high of $362.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.13). Penumbra had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $410.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $401.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Penumbra's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops devices and therapies for treating vascular diseases. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Alameda, California, the company focuses on minimally invasive treatments for conditions involving blood clots and blocked blood vessels. Its products are used in neurovascular procedures, including treatments for ischemic stroke and other cerebrovascular conditions, and in peripheral vascular procedures affecting blood vessels elsewhere in the body.

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