Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pilgrim's Pride from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pilgrim's Pride from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim's Pride

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,487 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Pilgrim's Pride has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Pilgrim's Pride's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim's Pride will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a poultry producer that raises and processes chickens and sells fresh, frozen and prepared chicken products. Its offerings include whole birds, breast and other cuts, as well as value-added and ready-to-eat foods for retail, foodservice and institutional customers. The company serves customers in the United States, Mexico and Europe. Its European operations include Moy Park, a poultry and prepared-foods business based in Northern Ireland. Pilgrim's Pride traces its origins to a poultry business founded by Aubrey Pilgrim in Pittsburg, Texas, in 1946.

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