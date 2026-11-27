Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

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Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $23.19 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2450 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (USPS). Its portfolio includes postal facilities such as post offices and other properties used in postal operations. The company's business centers on leasing these properties to the USPS and managing its real estate portfolio. Postal Realty Trust owns properties across the United States, giving it a nationwide presence. Postal Realty Trust became a publicly traded company in 2019 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSTL.

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