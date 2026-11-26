Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Preferred Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Preferred Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Preferred Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,417 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $12,352,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,129 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,147 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,652 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company's stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Preferred Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a California-based commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. Founded in 1991, it serves businesses, professionals, real estate investors and individuals through offices in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. The bank offers commercial and small-business lending, including financing for commercial real estate, as well as deposit accounts and treasury management services. Its other services include online banking and cash-management tools for business customers.

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