Presidio Production Company (NYSE:FTW - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Presidio Production from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Presidio Production from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Presidio Production in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Presidio Production in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Production

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LuminArx Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Presidio Production by 0.7% in the third quarter. LuminArx Capital Management LP now owns 272,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Presidio Production by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Production in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Production in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Production during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000.

Presidio Production Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FTW opened at $10.17 on Friday. Presidio Production has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Presidio Production (NYSE:FTW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Presidio Production will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Presidio Production Company Profile

Presidio Production Company is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Its activities include acquiring, developing and producing oil and gas properties. The company's operations are focused on the Permian Basin, spanning West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Presidio is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

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