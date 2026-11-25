Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primo Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on PRMB

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Primo Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Primo Brands's dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 48,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $1,177,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,223.28. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primo Brands by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Primo Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the company's stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $5,808,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands is a North American beverage company focused on bottled water and water-related products and services. Its offerings include spring, purified and mineral water, water dispensers and filtration products, as well as water delivery for homes and businesses. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Poland Spring, Deer Park, Pure Life, Ice Mountain, Ozarka, Arrowhead and Primo. Its products are sold through retail channels and delivered directly to consumers and businesses. Primo Brands was formed in 2024 through the combination of Primo Water Corporation and BlueTriton Brands.

Further Reading

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