Private Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBAM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBAM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Private Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Private Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Private Bancorp from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Private Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBAM. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Private Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Private Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Private Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Private Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company's stock.

Private Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Private Bancorp has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $459.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.06.

Private Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.10). Private Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Private Bancorp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp Company Profile

PrivateBancorp, Inc. was a Chicago-based financial holding company and the parent of The PrivateBank and Trust Company. It provided banking and financial services to businesses, professionals, and individuals, including commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management. The company served customers in Chicago and other Midwestern markets. Its history as an independent public company ended in 2017, when Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce completed its acquisition of PrivateBancorp and integrated the business into its U.S. operations.

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