Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QTWO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.36. Q2 has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.23 million. Q2 had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Q2 will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other news, General Counsel Michael Kerr sold 2,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $198,620.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 78,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,464.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,633 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,912 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,652,000 after buying an additional 659,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 698,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 50,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Q2 by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides digital banking and financial technology solutions to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. Its cloud-based platform helps institutions deliver online and mobile banking services to consumers and businesses. The company's offerings include digital account opening, lending, payments, data and analytics, and tools for managing customer relationships. Q2 also provides technology and services that help financial institutions connect with fintech companies and expand their digital offerings.

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