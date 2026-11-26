Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Quantinuum from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Quantinuum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

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Quantinuum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -43.32. Quantinuum has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $86.79.

Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantinuum will post -3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Quantinuum in the second quarter worth $92,418,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quantinuum by 143.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 989,879 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC raised its position in Quantinuum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 1,325,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 110,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantinuum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,491,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Quantinuum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,669,000.

Quantinuum Company Profile

Quantinuum develops quantum computers, software and cybersecurity products for businesses, researchers and government organizations. Its work includes trapped-ion quantum systems, tools for programming and managing quantum applications, and services focused on quantum chemistry and data security. The company was formed in 2021 through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum, bringing together quantum hardware and software capabilities. Its offerings include the H-series quantum computers, the TKET software development kit and InQuanto, a platform for quantum chemistry research.

Further Reading

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