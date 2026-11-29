Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.70.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $263.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average is $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Quest Diagnostics's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.34, for a total value of $3,015,252.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,780.56. This trade represents a 44.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Catherine Doherty sold 22,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $5,482,482.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,844,790.98. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,801 shares of company stock worth $14,281,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a provider of diagnostic information services. The company performs laboratory testing and provides related services to physicians, hospitals, health plans, employers and government agencies, helping inform decisions about the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of health conditions. Its offerings include routine and specialized clinical testing, anatomic pathology, and genetic and molecular testing. Quest also operates patient service centers and provides tools and services for organizations that use laboratory data in care delivery and health programs.

Further Reading

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