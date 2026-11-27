Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

RZLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Rezolute to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Rezolute from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rezolute from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Rezolute from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $75,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Redwood City, California. It develops treatments for rare diseases, with a focus on conditions that cause dangerously low blood sugar. The company's lead drug candidate, ersodetug (formerly RZ358), is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to modulate insulin-receptor signaling. Rezolute is studying it for congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare disorder in which the body produces too much insulin, and other forms of severe hypoglycemia.

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