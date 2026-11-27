Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Scotia decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday.

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Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$6.58. 716,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.72. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$845.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$339.49 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Rogers Sugar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers Sugar news, insider Louis Turenne sold 27,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$185,813.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$126,792.16. This represents a 59.44% decrease in their position. Also, insider Michael Walton sold 56,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.81, for a total transaction of C$382,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,585,007.07. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 292,954 shares of company stock worth $1,999,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Rogers Sugar News

Here's some of the latest news about RSI:

Positive Sentiment: Rogers Sugar reported quarterly EPS of C$0.11 on revenue of C$339.49 million. A separate report said its fourth-quarter bottom line increased, providing a positive earnings signal. Rogers Sugar Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

Rogers Sugar reported quarterly EPS of C$0.11 on revenue of C$339.49 million. A separate report said its fourth-quarter bottom line increased, providing a positive earnings signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend payable January 20, 2027; the available report did not specify the dividend amount. Quarterly dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend payable January 20, 2027; the available report did not specify the dividend amount. Negative Sentiment: Scotia lowered its target from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and kept a “sector underperform” rating, signaling expected downside. Desjardins also downgraded the stock from “buy” to “hold,” although its C$7.50 target remains above the reported share price. Scotia rating Desjardins rating

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the 'Lantic' trademark in Eastern Canada, and the 'Rogers' trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups.

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