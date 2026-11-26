Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$297.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$306.00 to C$297.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$320.00 to C$316.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotia boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$307.00 to C$306.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$312.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Kelly Bradley sold 696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$282.26, for a total transaction of C$196,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,331.34. This represents a 65.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Maria Elena Douvas sold 8,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$274.70, for a total transaction of C$2,330,005.40. Insiders have sold a total of 47,237 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,567 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$269.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$281.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$267.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$213.31 and a one year high of C$306.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY - Get Free Report) NYSE: RY last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported C$4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of C$1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada's payout ratio is 41.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries.

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