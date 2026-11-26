Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Safehold from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Safehold from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Safehold from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

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Safehold Price Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Safehold has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 33.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1770 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Safehold's payout ratio is currently 43.83%.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $138,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,830.08. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,938,575 shares of the company's stock worth $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,228 shares of the company's stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning ground leases beneath commercial properties. Under this structure, Safehold owns the land while the property owner retains ownership of the buildings and is responsible for their operations. The company's ground leases support a range of property types, including office, multifamily, and mixed-use real estate. Safehold works with property owners and developers seeking long-term arrangements for the land beneath their properties.

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