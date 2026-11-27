Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SailPoint from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 23,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $460,563.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,268,311 shares in the company, valued at $24,998,409.81. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 6,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $151,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 166,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,831,639. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,579 shares of company stock worth $10,532,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth $66,173,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,290,943 shares of the company's stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,088 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $21,266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SailPoint by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,141 shares of the company's stock worth $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,362 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIL opened at $22.87 on Friday. SailPoint has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. SailPoint's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. SailPoint has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies is a cybersecurity company focused on identity security. Its software helps organizations manage and govern digital identities and control who can access applications, data and other technology resources. The company's offerings include its Identity Security Cloud platform and IdentityIQ software. These products support tasks such as identity lifecycle management, access requests, provisioning and access reviews, helping organizations apply security policies across cloud and on-premises environments.

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