SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank restated a "sell" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $213.65 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.78. SAP has a 1-year low of $144.97 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,892,000. Kilter Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the software maker's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,525,304 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,151,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,193 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,852,000.

More SAP News

Investors following SAP have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: SAP is reportedly considering at least 10,000 job cuts as it reshapes its business for AI. Investors may see the move as a way to improve efficiency and control costs; one report noted the shares had recently rebounded amid the news. SAP says no decisions have been made, and the figure could change following labor negotiations. Reuters article: SAP seeks to cut sizeable number of jobs

SAP is reportedly considering at least 10,000 job cuts as it reshapes its business for AI. Investors may see the move as a way to improve efficiency and control costs; one report noted the shares had recently rebounded amid the news. SAP says no decisions have been made, and the figure could change following labor negotiations. Negative Sentiment: SAP confirmed a security incident involving development systems after suspicious activity on GitHub. Reports say source code may have been accessed or altered, raising cybersecurity and reputational concerns. SAP says it has found no evidence that customer data was accessed without authorization, which limits—but does not eliminate—the potential risk. Reuters article: SAP flags security incident

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a German enterprise software company founded in 1972 by five former IBM employees. Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, it develops software that helps organizations manage business operations and analyze data. Its products include SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning platform, along with cloud applications for finance, supply chain management, procurement, human resources and customer experience. SAP also provides database, analytics and technology services, as well as business applications such as SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur and SAP Ariba.

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