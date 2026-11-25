Shares of Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sharplink Gaming from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Sharplink Gaming from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sharplink Gaming from $8.30 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

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Sharplink Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ SBET opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.77 million, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 11.23.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.51 million. Sharplink Gaming had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 2,012.44%. Equities analysts expect that Sharplink Gaming will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sharplink Gaming news, Director Joseph Lubin sold 5,676,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $47,629,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharplink Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBET. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 139.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,200 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company's stock.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. is a technology and marketing company that historically served the online sports betting and iGaming industries. Its services included affiliate marketing, customer acquisition and digital tools that connected sports fans with sportsbook and casino brands. The company also operated gaming-related digital properties and fantasy sports products. Its legacy business focused on helping operators reach audiences in regulated betting markets, including in the United States. In 2025, SharpLink announced a strategic shift toward an Ethereum-focused digital-asset treasury, including acquiring and staking Ether.

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