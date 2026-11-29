Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHBI shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $26.00 price objective on Shore Bancshares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

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Shore Bancshares Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $728.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.31 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shore Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,403 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,671 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,311,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland. Its principal subsidiary, Shore United Bank, provides community banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations, primarily in Maryland and Delaware. The bank offers deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, cash management and digital banking services. Through affiliated businesses, Shore Bancshares also provides trust, investment and wealth management services. The company has roots in community banking on Maryland's Eastern Shore and has expanded its presence through acquisitions, including its 2022 combination with Severn Bancorp.

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