Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SGML has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sigma Lithium from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Sigma Lithium from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sigma Lithium from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $477.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company's stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium is a Canadian mining company focused on developing and producing lithium for the electric-vehicle and energy-storage industries. Its principal asset is the Grota do Cirilo hard-rock lithium project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company produces lithium concentrate from spodumene ore at its Brazilian operations, supplying material used in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Sigma began commercial production at Grota do Cirilo in 2023. Sigma Lithium has emphasized more sustainable production practices at the project, including processing methods designed to reduce water use and avoid conventional tailings dams.

Further Reading

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