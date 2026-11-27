Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JonesTrading lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,448,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $21,830,973.63. Following the sale, the director owned 3,448,812 shares in the company, valued at $21,830,979.96. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,883 shares of the company's stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 152,836 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 24,182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 599.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,720,289 shares of the company's stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,479 shares during the period.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease caused by defects in the CFTR protein. The company's research aims to address the underlying protein dysfunction rather than only manage the symptoms of the disease. Its pipeline includes small-molecule candidates designed to stabilize or correct CFTR, with the goal of restoring the protein's function. Sionna is investigating these candidates as potential components of combination therapies for people with cystic fibrosis.

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