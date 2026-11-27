Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,625,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,366,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 519,456 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $34,552,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 980,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 135,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 969,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.0%

TSLX stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company that provides customized financing to middle-market companies. Its investment strategy focuses on privately negotiated loans and other investments in businesses across a range of industries. The company's investments include senior secured first-lien loans, unitranche and second-lien loans, and, in some cases, mezzanine debt and equity. It primarily serves companies in the United States, including both sponsor-backed and non-sponsor-backed businesses.

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