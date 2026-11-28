Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SKWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $455.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.93 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21,933.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. is a specialty property and casualty insurer that provides coverage for businesses and other organizations with specialized or complex risks. It distributes its products primarily through insurance agents, brokers and other underwriting partners. Its offerings span areas such as casualty, professional liability, property, energy, aviation, agriculture, surety and accident and health insurance. The company also works with program administrators to provide coverage tailored to particular industries and customer needs.

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