SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded SLR Investment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered SLR Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

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SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $595.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. SLR Investment's payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,065,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,204,639.55. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,708,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7,441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,516,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 463,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company's stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses. It primarily invests in privately held companies through loans and other debt instruments, with a focus on senior secured lending. The company's financing may support business growth, acquisitions, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Its investments include senior secured and unitranche loans, as well as, in some cases, subordinated debt and equity interests. SLR Investment Corp. is externally managed by SLR Capital Partners and primarily serves businesses in the United States.

Further Reading

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