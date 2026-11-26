SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SoundHound AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SOUN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SoundHound AI's revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, insider James Hom sold 38,730 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $245,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,105,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,163.15. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 71,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $450,145.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,600,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,462.23. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,415 shares of company stock worth $1,818,996. Company insiders own 8.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Robinhood Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company's stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI develops voice and conversational artificial intelligence technology for businesses. Its platform is designed to let people interact with products and services using natural speech, without relying solely on preset commands or menus. The company offers voice assistants and conversational tools for industries including automotive, restaurants, and consumer electronics. Its products include Houndify, a platform for building voice-enabled applications, and SoundHound Chat AI, which combines conversational voice technology with generative AI.

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